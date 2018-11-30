Kremlin says Putin and Trump will have impromptu meeting at G20 - RIA

Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives ahead of the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. G20 Argentina/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a brief impromptu meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Argentina just as he will with other leaders at the G20 summit, RIA news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Friday.

Trump on Thursday abruptly cancelled a planned meeting with Putin in Argentina after Russia captured three Ukrainian navy vessels and their crews off the coast of Crimea.