U.S. President Donald Trump says is 'in no hurry' for a deal with China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that while his meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping was far better than expected, he was “in no hurry” to cut a trade deal.
Trump also said he would not increase existing tariffs to China.
“I am in no hurry, but things look very good,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, referring to ongoing talks between Washington and Beijing.
“The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed.”
Reporting by Katanga Johnson; editing by Jonathan Oatis