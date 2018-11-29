Trump says close to doing something with China on trade

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs on travel to Argentina from the White House in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was close to making a deal with China on trade but is not sure he wants to do it and likes where things stand now.

As he left the White House for the G20 summit in Argentina and a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump told reporters he was open to making a trade deal. He said he will probably meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and would also have been willing to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman but such a meeting was not set up.