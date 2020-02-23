Central bankers will look at options for responding to coronavirus - Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives for a welcome dinner at Saudi Arabia Murabba Palace, during the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

RIYADH (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday central bankers will look at options for responding to the fast-spreading coronavirus as needed.

Mnuchin told reporters after a meeting of finance officials from the world’s 20 largest economies that it was too early to speculate about the longer-term impact of the deadly outbreak, but more would be known in three to four weeks.

“I’m not going to comment on monetary policy, but obviously central bankers will look at various different options as this has an impact on the economy,” Mnuchin said.