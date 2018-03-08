FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 7:24 AM / 2 days ago

UK's G4S posts revenue slightly below expectations but outlook bright

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, March 8 (Reuters) - The world’s largest security group G4S said ‍its 2017 revenue and earnings rose 3.2 percent and 5.7 percent respectively and predicted a positive outlook for its business backed by growing technology-related income.

G4S, which provides outsourced services such as guarding, security and cash management, said revenue rose to 7.43 billion pounds ($597.36 million), below analyst expectations for 7.55 billion pounds, but within in a lower range it had a forecast late last year of between 3 and 4 percent growth.

$1 = 0.7198 pounds Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Kate Holton

