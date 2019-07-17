Kuroda says BOJ will debate policy this month on view economy on growth path

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

CHANTILLY, France (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the central bank will debate monetary policy this month based on the view that Japan’s economy continues to grow moderately.

“We’re seeing some weakness in exports and output, but there’s no change to the view Japan’s economy is growing moderately. The board will debate policy this month based on this view,” Kuroda told reporters upon arrival for the G7 finance leaders’ meeting.

“Having said that, we will swiftly consider additional monetary easing steps if the economy loses momentum for hitting our inflation target,” he said.