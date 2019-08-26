Canada says it will send water bombers to help fight Amazon fires

A tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

(Reuters) - Canada will send water bombers to Brazil to help fight wildfires in the Amazon jungle and is also contributing C$15 million ($11.30 million) in aid, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday at the end of a Group of Seven summit in France.

“One of the things we have seen over the past years as Canada has faced increasingly extreme wildfire events is there is a global network of support and friends that lean on each other,” he said in televised remarks.

($1 = 1.3275 Canadian dollars)