Stage being set for Iran-U.S. summit to find deal: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - French President Emannuel Macron said on Monday that preparations were under way for a meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming weeks to find a solution to the nuclear standoff.

“Two things are very important for us: Iran must never have nuclear weapons, and this situation should never threaten regional stability,” he told a news conference at the end of a meeting of G7 leaders in Biarritz, France.

He said that discussions were under way to arrange a summit.

“What I hope is that in coming weeks, based on these talks, we can manage to see a summit between President Rouhaini and President Trump.”

Trump and Rouhani are both expected to be at the U.N. General Assembly in New York at the end of September.