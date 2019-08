French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump participate in a G-7 Working Session on the Global Economy, Foreign Policy, and Security Affairs the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France August 25, 2019. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump declined to comment on Sunday after a flight tracking website reported an Iranian government plane had arrived in the southwestern French town of Biarritz where G7 leaders are meeting.

When asked about reports that the Iranian foreign minister was coming to Biarritz, Trump said: “No comment”.