Trump says he does not want regime change in Iran

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he wanted to see a strong Iran and was not seeking regime change in Tehran, adding that the way Iranians were being forced to live was unacceptable.

Talking to reporters at a summit of wealthy nation leaders, Trump said he had not been surprised that France had invited Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for talks on Sunday on the sidelines of the G7 gathering.

However, he said he had not wanted to see Zarif himself, adding that it was too soon for such an encounter.