U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he attends a bilateral meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - U.S President Donald Trump was not forewarned by France that Iran’s foreign minister would meet a French delegation on the sidelines of a G7 leaders summit in Biarritz, a White House official said on Sunday.

Mohammad Javad Zarif jetted in as French President Emmanuel Macron ramps up efforts to ease tensions between Tehran and Washington, and held talks with his French counterpart.