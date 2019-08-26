Merkel welcomes G7 progress on seeking Iran solution

German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks to meetings during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday G7 leaders had taken a big step forward in their efforts to avoid an escalation of tensions with Iran over its nuclear programme.

All the G7 leaders agreed not only that Iran should not have nuclear weapons but also that negotiations were the right way to achieve that goal, Merkel said, adding that the United States had welcomed European talks with Iran.

“What the outcome will be, what possibilities open up, we can’t say today,” she said of the talks. “But the firm will to talk is already a big step forward.”

“We all have a big interest in a peaceful solution to such a conflict, but it won’t be easy,” Merkel added, speaking to reporters after meeting leaders from the G7 economic powers.