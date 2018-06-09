FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2018 / 3:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says he will know in first minute if North Korea summit will succeed

Roberta Rampton

2 Min Read

LA MALBAIE, Quebec (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would know within a minute whether something good will come of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, which he described as a “mission of peace.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he departs from the G7 summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“I think within the first minute I’ll know. Just my touch, my feel. That’s what I do,” Trump told reporters at a news conference at the G7 summit in Quebec. “And if I think it won’t happen - I’m not going to waste my time. I don’t want to waste his time.”

The main issue for the June 12 summit in Singapore is the U.S. demand for North Korea to abandon a nuclear weapons program that now threatens the United States.

“I have a clear objective, but I have to say - it’s going to be something that will always be spur of the moment,” Trump said. “You don’t know. This has not been done before at this level. This is a leader who really is an unknown personality.”

North Korea has rejected giving up its arsenal unilaterally and defends its nuclear and missile programs as a deterrent against what it sees as U.S. aggression. The United States stations 28,500 troops in South Korea, a legacy of the Korean War.

“I feel really confident. It’s never been done, it’s never been tested,” said Trump. “So we are going in with a really positive spirit.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; writing by Lucia Mutikani and Jonathan Landay; Editing by Susan Thomas

