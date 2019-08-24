French police use water cannons, tear gas on anti-G7 protesters

A demonstrator throws an object at the police at a protest during the G7 summit, in Bayonne, France, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

BAYONNE, France (Reuters) - French riot police briefly used water cannons and tear gas on Saturday to disperse anti-capitalism protesters in Bayonne, near the resort of Biarritz where President Emmanuel Macron and G7 nation allies were meeting for a three-day summit.

A police helicopter circled overhead as dozens of protesters, some wearing face masks, taunted lines of police.

Earlier, thousands of anti-globalisation activists, Basque separatists and “yellow vest” protesters marched peacefully across France’s border with Spain to demand action from G7 leaders meeting in the nearby coastal resort of Biarritz.