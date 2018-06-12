FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 9:53 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Trump says has good relationship with Canada's Trudeau after G7 meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had a good relationship with Justin Trudeau just days after blasting the Canadian prime minister and other U.S. allies over trade.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures after a news conference after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

An escalating clash over trade between Washington and some of its closest global partners had loomed over Trump’s historic summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday.

Trump had left a weekend Group of Seven summit in Canada early, announcing he was backing out of a joint communique and torpedoing what appeared to be a fragile consensus on the trade dispute between Washington and its main allies.

Trump, who had criticized Trudeau after the G7 meeting in Canada on the weekend, said the United States had a big trade deficit with Canada, and “a little balance” was needed.

