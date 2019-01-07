Leader of failed Gabon coup captured, government says

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - The Gabonese military officer who led the thwarted coup attempt early on Monday morning and was the last of the five putschists at large has been captured, government spokesman Guy-Bertrand Mapangou told Reuters.

The officer, Lieutenant Kelly Ondo Obiang, read the early morning statement on national radio that said President Ali Bongo was no longer fit for office. His four collaborators were arrested earlier in the day at the radio station.