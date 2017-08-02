FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-IMF says Gabon's economic growth to narrow to about 1 pct in 2017
#Oil report
August 2, 2017 / 4:16 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-IMF says Gabon's economic growth to narrow to about 1 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, context)

KINSHASA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gabon’s economy is expected to grow about 1 percent in 2017, down from 2.1 percent last year, largely due to weakness in the oil sector and a recession in the commercial and service sectors, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

Gabon has been hard hit by a more than 50-percent drop in oil prices since 2014 as well as its struggle to diversify the economy away from oil.

In a statement following a staff visit, the IMF said there were some signs the economy had begun to stabilize in the first half of 2017 due to a slight recovery in energy prices and growth in the manganese, wood and agri-business sectors.

Gabon is Africa’s fourth largest oil producer, with an output of around 220,000 barrels per day, dominated by international oil majors Total and Shell.

It issued a $500 million, 10-year Eurobond in 2015. In June, the IMF approved a $642 million loan agreement over three years to support a medium-term recovery programme. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

