LONDON (Reuters) - Gail India launched a tender on Thursday to secure three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes between mid-November and January, trade sources said.

Gail seeks one cargo for delivery between Nov. 15 and the end of December, a second cargo for Jan. 1-15 and a third for Jan. 16-31, trade sources said.

Bids must be submitted by Oct. 24 and the tender is valid until Oct. 25.