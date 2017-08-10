FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 3 days ago

GAIL India first-quarter profit falls, beats estimates

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - State-run gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd posted a 23 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday, but beat analysts' expectations.

Profit came in at 10.26 billion rupees ($160.06 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with 13.35 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. bit.ly/2vItgDg

Analysts on average had expected GAIL to post a quarterly profit of 10.18 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from the company's natural gas transmission services business rose 10 percent to 11.34 billion rupees in the quarter.

($1 = 64.1000 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Vyas Mohan

