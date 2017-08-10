FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GAIL India first-quarter profit falls, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
August 10, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 2 months ago

GAIL India first-quarter profit falls, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - State-run gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd posted a 23 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday, but beat analysts’ expectations.

Profit came in at 10.26 billion rupees ($160.06 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with 13.35 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. bit.ly/2vItgDg

Analysts on average had expected GAIL to post a quarterly profit of 10.18 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from the company’s natural gas transmission services business rose 10 percent to 11.34 billion rupees in the quarter.

($1 = 64.1000 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Vyas Mohan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.