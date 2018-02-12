FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Money News
February 12, 2018 / 11:04 AM / a day ago

GAIL India third-quarter profit rises 28 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - State-run gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd on Monday posted a 28 percent jump in third-quarter profit, but missed analysts’ estimates.

Profit from continuing operations rose to 12.62 billion rupees ($196.22 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 9.83 billion rupees a year earlier, the gas marketing company said on Monday. bit.ly/2H7Suhj

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 12.99 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations rose 17 percent to 144.14 billion rupees.

($1 = 64.3150 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.