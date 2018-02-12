FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Money News
February 12, 2018 / 11:04 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

GAIL India third-quarter profit rises 28 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - State-run gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd on Monday posted a 28 percent jump in third-quarter profit, but missed analysts’ estimates.

Profit from continuing operations rose to 12.62 billion rupees ($196.22 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 9.83 billion rupees a year earlier, the gas marketing company said on Monday. bit.ly/2H7Suhj

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 12.99 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations rose 17 percent to 144.14 billion rupees.

($1 = 64.3150 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
