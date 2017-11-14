FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gail (India) posts 42 pct jump in Q2 profit, beats estimates
November 14, 2017 / 10:25 AM / Updated a day ago

Gail (India) posts 42 pct jump in Q2 profit, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - State-run gas utility Gail (India) Ltd on Tuesday reported a 42 percent jump in second-quarter profit, beating analysts’ estimates.

Profit from continuing operations came in at 13.10 billion rupees ($200.37 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 9.25 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a filing on Tuesday. bit.ly/2iTawIS

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 11.15 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Revenue from operations rose about 3 percent to 124.10 billion rupees. ($1 = 65.3800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
