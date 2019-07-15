Factbox: The Galapagos drugs pipeline that has drawn in Gilead

(Reuters) - U.S. antiviral drugmaker Gilead Sciences will invest $5.1 billion in a major expansion of its partnership with Belgo-Dutch biotech Galapagos NV.

The following is an overview of Galapagos’s drugs pipeline.

FILGOTINIB

The drug, designed to treat inflammation and auto-immune diseases, has entered phase 3 trials for rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Galapagos envisages launching it in Benelux countries in 2020 and in top EU markets in 2021. It plans to seek regulatory approval in the United States and in Europe before the end of this year.

Galapagos has had an alliance in inflammatory and autoimmune treatment with Gilead since 2015.

IDIOPATHIC PULMONARY DISEASE (IPF)

Galapagos has one IPF drug, GLPG1690, that started a phase 3 trial in December 2018. IPF is a disease in which the lungs become scarred and breathing becomes increasingly difficult. Galapagos says there are 75,000 new cases diagnosed every year.

The company envisages selling the drug in the United States and other top global markets from 2022. Under Monday’s deal, Gilead gains rights to GLPG1690.

Galapagos also launched a phase 2 trial for another agent, GLPG1205, for treating the same disorder in October 2018.

OSTEOARTHRITIS

Galapagos has worked in alliance since 2010 with French pharmaceutical company Servier on agent GLPG1972, which is in a phase 2 trial.

Servier has ex-U.S. rights for the molecule. Under Monday’s deal, Gilead gains rights to GLPG1972 for osteoarthritis in the United States.

ATOPIC DERMATITIS

Galapagos has worked in alliance with MorphoSys on MOR106, which has entered a phase 2 trial for treatment of atopic dermatitis, a condition that results in red and itchy skin.

In July 2018, Galapagos and MorphoSys announced a global collaboration with Novartis to develop MOR106 further in atopic dermatitis and potentially other conditions.