MUMBAI (Reuters) - Shares of Galaxy Surfactants surged as much as 13 percent in early trade on their listing day on Thursday, after the speciality chemicals maker raised 9.37 billion rupees ($146 million) in its initial public offering last month.

Shares of the company were trading at 1,657.65 rupees, up 12 percent from the issue price of 1,480 rupees.

The share sale had been subscribed nearly 20 times on the last day of the issue.