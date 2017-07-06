FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
UPDATE 1-Gambia to seek legal advice over African Petroleum licences - minister
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
July 6, 2017 / 3:28 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Gambia to seek legal advice over African Petroleum licences - minister

2 Min Read

(Recasts with oil minister, adds detail throughout)

DAKAR/OSLO, July 6 (Reuters) - Gambia's Oil Minister said on Thursday he planned to seek legal advice over a disagreement with Oslo-listed African Petroleum concerning the status of two off-shore exploration licences.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Gambia had ended discussions with the firm on extending exploration in two of the West African country's most promising blocks, causing shares to tumble for two consecutive days.

"The African Petroleum case is something we are going to get advice from a legal team on," Fafa Sanyang told Reuters by telephone.

The company, which says it still holds the licences, said on an investor call on Thursday it aimed to engage in a constructive dialogue with Gambia. Chief Executive Jens Pace said a local representative planned to meet with the minister on Thursday.

But Sanyang denied he had a meeting planned.

"I have no meeting today with African Petroleum or any other investor," he added.

Shares in African Petroleum closed up 13.04 percent on Thursday. The Gambian oil minister made his comments after trading on the Oslo bourse had closed.

The disagreement comes at a sensitive time for African Petroleum. In April it said it was in talks with an unnamed listed company to take a 70 percent stake in the two blocks as well as one in neighbouring Senegal.

Pace said an initial agreement to discuss the possible sale to an unnamed third party continued. (Reporting by Emma Farge and Gwladys Fouche, editing by Susan Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.