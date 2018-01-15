FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia Asian Games preparations gets OCA approval
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Oil
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Why the United States should support Iran protesters
Commentary
Why the United States should support Iran protesters
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 15, 2018 / 9:17 AM / a day ago

Indonesia Asian Games preparations gets OCA approval

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indonesia’s preparations for this year’s Asian Games received a thumbs-up from the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Monday following a two-day inspection of facilities for the first staging of the event across two cities.

The OCA Coordination Committee visited the Sumatran city of Palembang on Saturday and then the capital Jakarta, which last hosted the Games in 1962, a day later.

“We have discussed in detail the progress of the 18th Asian Games and we are very satisfied with what we have seen in both Palembang and Jakarta,” Coordination Committee chairman Tsunekazu Takeda said in a statement.

“We have emphasised that we are in operational and implementation mode and that the planning phase is over,” the Japanese Olympic Committee president added.

Around 10,000 athletes from the OCA’s 45 member nations are expected to compete across 40 sports at the Aug. 18-Sept. 2 Games.

The Jakabaring Sports City in Palembang, which hosted the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in 2011, will host 11 of the sports. The newly refurbished Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta will host, among others, the opening and closing ceremonies.

Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno promised the visiting committee an efficient transport management plan during the Games.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.