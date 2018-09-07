FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Technology News
September 7, 2018 / 4:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

GameStop misses profit estimate, shares fall

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - GameStop Corp, the world’s largest video game and gaming console retailer, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday due to lower sales of video game software at its outlets.

A GameStop Inc. store is shown in Encinitas, California, U.S., May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Shares of the company fell about 5 percent to $14.43 after the bell on Thursday.

Net sales from the video game software business fell 18.5 percent to $300.9 million.

GameStop said its comparable store sales fell 0.5 percent in the quarter. Analysts, on average, had expected a 3.5 percent drop in same store sales, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding items, GameStop earned 5 cents per share. Analysts had expected a profit of 8 cents per share.

Total sales during the quarter fell 2.4 percent to $1.65 billion, ahead of analysts estimate of $1.62 billion.

GameStop also said that it continues to engage with third parties regarding a possible deal, that may include a sale of the company.

The company said it has been working with Perella Weinberg Partners LP as financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Pepper Hamilton LLP as legal advisers to assist in the strategic and financial review process.

The company reported a net loss of $24.9 million or 24 cents per share, in the second quarter ended August 4, compared with a profit of $22.2 million, or 22 cents per share a year earlier.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.