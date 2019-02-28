Gap to separate Old Navy, close stores; shares jump

The sign for a Gap store is seen on 5th avenue in midtown Manhattan in New York June 16, 2015. Apparel retailer Gap Inc said it would close a quarter of Gap specialty stores in North America over the next few years, including 140 this year, potentially affecting thousands of jobs as the company struggles with a slump in sales at its namesake brand. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Gap Inc said on Thursday it would separate its Old Navy brand into a publicly traded company, to focus on its struggling namesake apparel business, sending its shares up 18 percent.

Old Navy has had a better success than the Gap brand in recent years as a wide range of budget apparel has made it more appealing to a broader base of consumers.

“It’s clear that Old Navy’s business model and customers have increasingly diverged from our speciality brands over time,” Gap’s Chairman Robert Fisher said.

The company also said it plans to close 230 Gap speciality stores over the next two years.

Gap’s overall same-store sales fell 1 percent in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 2, compared to analysts’ average estimate of 0.3 percent rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Gap, Athleta, Banana Republic and the remaining brands will be part of a yet-to-be-named company. The separation is expected to be completed by 2020, Gap said.

The company’s shares were up 17.7 percent at $29.89 in extended trading.