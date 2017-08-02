FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Garmin's quarterly profit rises 6.1 pct
August 2, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 8 days ago

Garmin's quarterly profit rises 6.1 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 2(Reuters) - Garmin Ltd, a maker of GPS-based gadgets, reported a 6.1 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as strong sales of its fitness products more than offset weak demand for navigation products used in automobiles.

Net income attributable to Garmin rose to $171 million, or 91 cents per share, in the second-quarter ended July 1, from $161.1 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $816.9 million from $811.6 million. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

