FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Garmin's quarterly profit rises 6.1 pct
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 2 months ago

Garmin's quarterly profit rises 6.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2(Reuters) - Garmin Ltd, a maker of GPS-based gadgets, reported a 6.1 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as strong sales of its fitness products more than offset weak demand for navigation products used in automobiles.

Net income attributable to Garmin rose to $171 million, or 91 cents per share, in the second-quarter ended July 1, from $161.1 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $816.9 million from $811.6 million. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.