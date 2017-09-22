FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesian airline Garuda in talks to delay delivery of 20 planes
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 22, 2017 / 4:53 AM / 25 days ago

Indonesian airline Garuda in talks to delay delivery of 20 planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Indonesian flag airline PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk said on Friday it is in talks to delay the delivery of 20 Airbus and Boeing planes.

Garuda and its budget unit Citilink were supposed to have taken the delivery of the planes during the two years through to 2019, Garuda Chief Executive Officer Pahala Mansury told reporters, without giving a new date for the delivery.

“We want to focus on the optimisation of our existing fleet,” Mansury said.

Mansury did not disclose the model of the delayed planes, but Garuda spokesman Ikhsan Rosan told Reuters they are made by Airbus and Boeing. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.