Oct 12 (Reuters) - Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for October rose to 6,648 lots, or 664,800 tonnes, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Thursday.

The contract expired at $526.00, up from $514.00 a tonne at September’s expiry, when deliveries reached 3,521 lots.

Deliveries were at their highest since at least January 2004 which is as far back data is available on the ICE site. (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru, editing by David Evans)