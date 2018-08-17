FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Money News
August 17, 2018 / 9:30 AM / in 2 hours

BPCL hydrocracker at Mumbai refinery to shut for at least two months after fire - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd will keep a secondary unit at its 120,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Mumbai refinery offline for at least two months following a fire last week, two industry sources said on Friday.

When contacted, a BPCL spokesman could not immediately confirm the duration of the shutdown, saying that a decision will be made in one to two days.

The middle distillates-making unit, a 6,000-tonnes per day (tpy) hydrocracker, was shut since Aug. 8 following a fire that left 40 people injured.

Middle distillates are namely, gasoil and jet fuel/kerosene.

“The hydrocracker is expected to be shut for two to three months but BPCL is unlikely to import gasoil due to high domestic inventories,” said one of the two sources.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Seng Li Peng; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
