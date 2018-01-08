India's BPCL offers 'Bharat IV' standard gasoline for export

SINGAPORE, Jan 8 (Reuters) -

* India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is offering “Bharat IV” standard gasoline - similar to Euro 4 grades of the motor fuel - for export for the first time, a source familiar with the matter said

* The 25,000-tonne 91-octane grade gasoline cargo comes with a maximum total sulphur content of 50 mg/kg and is scheduled for prompt Jan. 20-22 loading from Mumbai

* The offer amid weak prices for Asian gasoline due to ample supplies

* Cold snaps in parts of Europe and the United States have also dented demand for fuel for holiday travel

* BPCL’s offer is made via a tender that closes on Jan. 9