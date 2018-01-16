India's BPCL sells Euro 4 standard gasoline to Oman Trading

SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - -

* India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd sells ‘Bharat IV’ standard gasoline, a grade similar to Euro 4 motor fuel, for the first time to the overseas market, industry source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday

* Refiner sells cargo at discount of about 50 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis to Oman Trading

* The 25,000-tonne cargo which comes with a maximum total sulphur content of 50 mg/kg is scheduled for prompt Jan. 20-22 loading from Mumbai (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)