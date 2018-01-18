FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 4:11 AM / 2 days ago

India's MRPL sells Feb-loading naphtha at lower premiums on high supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - -

* India’s Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd sells naphtha at lower premiums as high supplies persist

* MRPL sells 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Feb. 25-27 loading from New Mangalore to Gunvor at premiums of $13 to $14 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis

* Premium is at least 15 percent lower versus a recent cargo MRPL sold to Socar for Feb. 8-10 loading

* The latest premium is also the lowest for MRPL since it sold a cargo last year for Nov. 3-5 loading (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

