Reliance declares force majeure on gasoline from Jamnagar plant: sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Reliance Industries, which operates the world’s largest refining complex, has declared force majeure on gasoline exports from its Jamnagar site, three sources said on Wednesday.

A bird flies past a Reliance Industries logo installed on its mart in Ahmedabad, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reliance operates two refineries in Jamnagar in western India which together process over 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil into fuels.

The 660,000 bpd refinery sells most of its fuel in the local market while the larger refinery in a nearby special economic zone exports most of its fuel through the port of Sikka.

The sources added that at least two gasoline cargoes scheduled for this month’s loading, one of which was destined for Fujairah, were affected.