Gati falls nearly 13 percent as CARE cuts credit rating

(Reuters) - Shares of Gati Ltd fell nearly 13 percent to their lowest in more than a week on Monday, after ratings agency CARE downgraded the logistics company’s bank facilities on Friday.

CARE cut its rating on the company's long-term bank facilities to BBB from A-, and downgraded short-term bank facilities to A3+ from A2+, Gati said here

The revision in the ratings assigned to Gati’s bank facilities considers the decline in revenue from operations along with “significant deterioration in PBILDT (profit before interest, lease, depreciation and tax) level” and reduction in gross cash accruals during FY18, the credit agency said in its report.

Also, the company has raised additional debt during financial year 2018 for redeeming part of its foreign currency convertible bonds leading to higher debt repayment obligations in FY19, while the cash accruals are expected to remain relatively stressed, the report added.

The ratings, however, derive strength from the company’s experienced management, extensive support from subsidiary companies for its e-commerce division and favourable industry prospects.

More than 1.1 mln shares changed hands as of 0515 GMT, compared with their 30-day average volume of 842,809 shares.

Up to last close, Gati’s stock has declined over 40 percent this year.