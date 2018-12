Passengers walk through the South Terminal building at Gatwick Airport, after the airport reopened to flights following its forced closure because of drone activity, in Gatwick, Britain, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Vinci Airports, part of France’s Vinci, will buy a 50.01 percent stake in London Gatwick Airport for about 2.9 billion pounds ($3.67 billion), it said on Thursday.

The other 49.99 percent of the second largest airport in Europe will be managed by Global Infrastructure Partners, Vinci said.

($1 = 0.7903 pounds)