MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom obtained in June a 42.35 billion rouble ($702.38 million) loan from VTB due in 2022, and a 42.70 billion loan from Sberbank due in 2022, the natural gas producer said in a Eurobond prospectus.

$1 = 60.2950 roubles Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning