UPDATE 2-Opal says could increase gas flows after German court backs Gazprom

* Opal to auction 50 pct capacity after court backing

* Gazprom could increase its 50 pct capacity access

* Duesseldorf court rejects Polish challenge

* Verdict echoes recent EU court ruling (Adds Opal response to ruling, details)

By Vera Eckert

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Opal Gastransport said it could boost gas volumes as soon as next month after a German court on Friday rejected a legal challenge which had sought to cap the amount of gas Russia's Gazprom could send through it.

The Opal pipeline carries Russian gas from the Nord Stream pipeline in northern Germany to German and Czech customers in the south.

Russian exporter Gazprom can use 50 percent of the 36 billion cubic metre per year pipeline under an EU ruling last October and can now bid to use more.

Opal said in a statement it expected Germany's energy regulator to withdraw an order curbing Gazprom's use next week. "Opal capacity could then be offered on the European PRISMA capacity platform...,the first auctions are scheduled for calendar week 31 (which starts July 31)," it said.

"It will be interesting to see whether Gazprom pushes extra volumes through that link from next week," said one gas trader. "Also, what else will happen on the eastern gas routes?" he said, referring to the amount of gas Gazprom sends through Poland and Ukraine.

A Duesseldorf court said on Friday there was no reason to limit Gazprom's access to the pipeline, rejecting a legal challenge from Polish firms PGNiG and PGNiG Supply & Trading.

"The plaintiffs have not concretely proven that irreparable disadvantages arise from the capacity allocations (for Gazprom)," the Oberlandesgericht (OLG) Duesseldorf court said.

The Polish challenge prompted the EU's Luxembourg-based General Court to impose curbs on Gazprom's use of the pipeline in December.

Last week, the court stepped back from that ruling.

Wider rulings are due from both the German and EU courts, which said they could make these in the first half of 2018 and in 2019, respectively.

Poland is opposed to Russian plans to double its gas export capacity to Germany via the Nord Stream twin pipeline, a move which Polish and Ukrainian authorities fear could reduce the amount of Russian gas transiting their countries.

As part of that plan, gas and oil producer Wintershall plans to build a pipeline alongside Opal to be called Eugal.

Gazprom and EU sources say lifting the cap on Gazprom's use of Opal is seen by negotiators as part of a broader effort to end a long-running EU antitrust case against Gazprom. (Additional reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel in Brussels and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; editing by Maria Sheahan and Jason Neely)