Russia: U.S. is brazenly meddling in Nord Stream 2 gas project

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivers a speech during a meeting with Arab League's officials in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States on Friday of brazenly meddling in Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

The Nord Stream 2 project, which aims to pump Russian gas to Germany via a pipeline under the Baltic Sea, is led by Russian state energy firm Gazprom and fiercely opposed by the United States.

“Interference in the process of forming the Nord Stream 2 project is simply brazen - for instance look at the regular public statements by the U.S. ambassador in Berlin that simply demand that the German government change its position and go against its own interests,” Lavrov said.