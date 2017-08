July 12 (Reuters) - Building maintenance and janitorial services provider ABM Industries Inc said it would buy privately held rival GCA Services Group for about $1.25 billion in cash and stock.

ABM's offer for GCA Services includes $851 million in cash and $399 million in ABM common stock.

GCA Services is owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc and private equity firm Thomas H Lee Partners LP. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)