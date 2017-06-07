FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
GDF to sell entire 10 percent in Petronet LNG for up to $512 million - term sheet
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
June 7, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 2 months ago

GDF to sell entire 10 percent in Petronet LNG for up to $512 million - term sheet

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - GDF International will sell its entire 10 percent stake in India's Petronet LNG Ltd in block trades on Thursday for up to $512 million, according to a deal term sheet.

GDF will sell the shares in a price range of 417 rupees to 440 rupees a share, according to the term sheet.

The price range is a nil to 5.2 percent discount to Petronet's Wednesday closing price of 440 rupees.

JPMorgan and Citi are the banks on the deal.

Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.