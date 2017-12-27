GE to increase stake in Sweden's Arcam to more than 90 pct

Dec 27 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Wednesday it will increase its stake in Swedish 3D printer maker Arcam AB to more than 90 percent from 77 percent.

GE said it will buy Arcam’s outstanding shares that are owned by Elliott Management and Polygon Investment Group for 345 Swedish crowns ($41.44) per share.

GE, which bought a controlling stake in Arcam in late 2016, said on Wednesday it plans to request Arcam to delist its shares on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. ($1 = 8.3276 Swedish crowns)