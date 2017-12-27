FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE to increase stake in Sweden's Arcam to more than 90 pct
Sections
Featured
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Top News
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Apple apologizes after outcry over slowed iPhones
Technology
Apple apologizes after outcry over slowed iPhones
Trump says Russia probe will be fair, but timeline unclear: NYT
U.S.
Trump says Russia probe will be fair, but timeline unclear: NYT
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 27, 2017 / 10:01 AM / 2 days ago

GE to increase stake in Sweden's Arcam to more than 90 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Wednesday it will increase its stake in Swedish 3D printer maker Arcam AB to more than 90 percent from 77 percent.

GE said it will buy Arcam’s outstanding shares that are owned by Elliott Management and Polygon Investment Group for 345 Swedish crowns ($41.44) per share.

GE, which bought a controlling stake in Arcam in late 2016, said on Wednesday it plans to request Arcam to delist its shares on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. ($1 = 8.3276 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.