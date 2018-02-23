FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 2:34 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

GE signs $1 bln deal with Ukraine to supply freight locomotives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - General Electric Co’s transportation unit said on Friday it signed a $1 billion deal to supply 30 freight locomotives to Ukrainian Railways.

Under the agreement, the unit will also supply additional locomotive kits over 10 years, rehabilitate locomotives in the railway’s legacy fleet and provide long-term maintenance services.

Production is expected to begin in the United States in early 2018, with the first deliveries slated for this fall, the company said. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
