4 days ago
GE delays plan to open part of new Boston HQ
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
August 9, 2017 / 5:54 PM / 4 days ago

GE delays plan to open part of new Boston HQ

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - General Electric Co has delayed the completion of its new headquarters building in Boston as new Chief Executive John Flannery looks to curtail costs.

The company had planned to renovate two existing buildings and build a new office tower in Boston due for completion in 2019.

GE said it would continue the renovations, but delay the opening of the new building until 2021.

Boston Globe first reported the news. (bit.ly/2vOBObi) (Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

