GE Power India to shut Gujarat factory from Monday

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - GE Power India, a unit of General Electric, will shut its Maneja manufacturing plant in Gujarat from Monday, a company statement said.
Around 95 percent of workers at the Maneja factoryhave opted for a voluntary retirement scheme, the statement said. The company will continue as a key contributor to the domestic hydro market.
The company will leverage its robust supply chain capabilities from within GE Group and in collaboration with suppliers to serve its customers.
Reporting by Nidhi Verma