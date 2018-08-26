GE Power India to shut Gujarat factory from Monday

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - GE Power India, a unit of General Electric, will shut its Maneja manufacturing plant in Gujarat from Monday, a company statement said.

Around 95 percent of workers at the Maneja factoryhave opted for a voluntary retirement scheme, the statement said. The company will continue as a key contributor to the domestic hydro market.

The company will leverage its robust supply chain capabilities from within GE Group and in collaboration with suppliers to serve its customers.