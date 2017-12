ZURICH, Dec 7 (Reuters) - General Electric announced plans on Thursday to axe around a third of its Swiss workforce as the industrial conglomerate responds to a sharp fall in demand for fossil fuel power equipment.

GE aims to cut up to 1,400 jobs in Switzerland where it employs 4,200 people, but said no locations would close.

The plans were part of raft of job cuts announced across Europe by GE on Thursday, with 1,600 jobs also being slashed in Germany.